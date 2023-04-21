BUZZ-COMMENT-Hungary's forint likely to underperform

US Markets

April 21, 2023

April 21 (Reuters) - As fundamental and technical pointers become more bearish, the forint is likely to underperform versus the CZK, PLN, and EUR.

Wednesday's sharp rally in EUR/HUF, triggered by central bank rhetoric, damaged the March-April down trend and, despite a Thursday pullback, the risk of a full-blown reversal is high.

Hungary's central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag signalled what could be the region's first rate cut. The suggestion that the central bank could cut its 25% top collateralised loan rate next week hit the forint hard.

Unless there is a major shift in market sentiment or the central bank plays down the rate cut scenario, a further liquidation of short HUF positions could push EUR/HUF towards key resistance levels.

A 38.2% Fibonacci level, taken off the 402.50-369.60 Mar. 20-Apr. 18 drop, is at 382.17. Above this level and a May 5 388.27-45 cloud twist could influence the market. Cloud twists can appear to attract price action.

EUR/HUF also looks set to record a key bullish week reversal. A higher high, lower low and close clear above previous closing levels. Initial resistance is at 380.35, the Wednesday high.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

