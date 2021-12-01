BUZZ-COMMENT-Hungarian forint may have turned a corner

Dec 1 (Reuters) - A sizeable recovery by the forint following a further shift in Hungarian interest rates Tuesday and EUR/HUF leaves a 372.00 all time high behind.

The National Bank of Hungary is now fighting surging inflation with more urgency and is playing catch up after Poland and the Czech Republic set the ball rolling with aggressive rate hikes in recent months.

Until last week the strong arm tactics to bring inflation under control were justified but the economic landscape may change as the Omicron COVID-19 variant threatens growth.

Uncertainty surrounding the longer-term impact from the coronavirus variant could force central banks to lower rate paths and for markets to recalibrate currency outlooks.

EUR/HUF has fallen 2.0% from its Nov. 23 peak and with the central bank's rate initiative the HUF may have turned a corner. However, much now depends on how the latest COVID-19 twist impacts economic recoveries.

Major support for EUR/HUF is at 362.02, Nov. 18 low and then 358.50, the consolidation low from Nov. 4.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/HUF daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3oa0QMT

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.