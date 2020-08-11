BUZZ-COMMENT-Huge EUR/USD bets always lead to big reversals

Aug 11 (Reuters) - When EUR/USD bets reach the level they've reached today, they've had big reversals .

EUR/USD longs have reached a record 22.6 billion euros. One larger bet has been made; shorts in 2015 reached EUR 25.6 billion. Two other bets reached 20 billion: shorts reached 20.8 billion at the end of 2015 and longs reached 20 billion in 2018. All those bets led to big corrections, most of them swiftly.

The record short was reached in April 2015. EUR/USD rallied 1.0496-1.1450 between March and May 2015.

EUR/USD based at 1.0593 in November 2015 and reached 1.1455 by late April 2016. When traders bet big on a rally in 2018, the longs peaked in April but reached almost 20 billion by February. EUR/USD peaked in February at 1.2556, falling to 1.1652 by the end of May.

Current bets have also been made fast, flipping from a 13.2 billion-euro short position in February. The net switch of 35.8 billion is the fastest and biggest change in betting recorded.

EUR/USD and bettinghttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ivpwtO

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

