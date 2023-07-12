News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-How open-minded would AUD be to a new RBA Governor?

July 12, 2023

Written by Reuters ->

July 12 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar awaits an answer to the question of who will be Reserve Bank of Australia governor beyond mid-September, and what their view of monetary policy will be.

Local media reports this week, including one in the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday, suggest Philip Lowe is unlikely to be in charge of the RBA beyond Sept. 17.

Lowe on Wednesday said he had an "open mind" about future RBA tightening - a helpfully non-committal steer should he leave Australia's central bank as it does not tie his successor to a particular course of action on interest rates.

AUD/USD could drop towards 0.65 if there is a dovish shift in RBA rate expectations once news breaks on the governor, or rally towards 0.69 on a hawkish shift.

From 2024, the RBA will meet eight times a year, rather than 11 times currently.

