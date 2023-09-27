BUZZ-COMMENT-How much longer will the PBOC shackle USD/CNY?

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China has gone from tweaking the yuan midpoint stronger since mid-July to practically anchoring it over the last 10 days, ramping up its defence against bearish speculators. That begs the question, how much longer will they artificially suppress USD/CNY?

The last time the USD/CNY fixing was so firmly shackled for a prolonged period was August-October 2019, ironically when the U.S. labelled China a currency manipulatorforcompetitive devaluation. That worsened sentiment for the yuan, coming at the height of the U.S.-China trade spat, while the USD index was also gradually rising. Yet the extent of yuan benchmark intervention was, in hindsight, relatively modest.

Thursday's USD/CNY fix was again nearly 2% below neutral forecasts, effectively setting spot's daily trading ceiling near where it closed. As a result, the renminbi trade-weighted index keeps climbing, even as the yuan treads water versus the dollar.

Beijing appears in no rush to liberate market forces trying to steer the yuan; that may remain so until the dollar-buying tide quells. The latter depends entirely on the Federal Reserve. The dollar =USD has surged over 7% since its July 18 trough on the Fed's stubbornly hawkish stanceand as Treasury yields hit 16-year highs.

Key Chinese economic data due this weekend, and holiday consumption data from the upcoming Golden Week break could mitigate yuan bearishness. A strong beat on forecasts may prompt the PBOC to loosen its leash on the yuan midpoint - provided price action also points to improving investor confidence.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

