BUZZ-COMMENT-How low could the Swedish crown go?

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Swedish crown has the potential to revisit its March 2020 lows. As COVID-19 started to take hold EUR/SEK rallied to an 11.4155 high, a level not seen since the tail-end of the global economic crisis in December 2009.

Despite already gaining 6.2% since August, EUR/SEK could put on another 5% before the year is out if Swedish inflation remains high and slower growth becomes entrenched.

A perfect economic storm is heading towards the crown and the release of a weak September Purchasing Manager's Index fits with several data releases that highlight slowing economic growth.

Coupled with last week's NIER Tendency Survey, showing weak sentiment within the business sector, the PMI points to a manufacturing recession.

The Riksbank is trying to bring inflation down with aggressive monetary policy and although the bank's hawkish stance will run well into 2023, the SEK market will be wary of the central bank relaxing its monetary grip should growth slow quickly and significantly.

EUR/SEK's near-term outlook points to 10.9795, the September high.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/SEK daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3RxY4wt

Swedish Manufacturing PMI: https://tmsnrt.rs/3CsGl5q

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.