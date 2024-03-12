BUZZ-COMMENT-How high could South Africa's resilient rand go?

Mar 12 (Reuters) - The convergence of USD/ZAR technicals with an improving South African domestic backdrop and the prospect of a May or June U.S. rate cut might lift the rand to new 2024 highs and drop USD/ZAR below 18.2700, the low from January 2.

The main driver behind the rand recovery, and the near full retracement of USD/ZAR's 18.5625-19.3975 Feb. 2-23 climb, has been growing speculation surrounding the timing of a U.S. interest rate cut. Federal funds futures are now pricing in a 92% chance of a rate cut in June and the odds of a May cut are improving.

At home, the rand has drawn support from business initiatives to ease the freight and energy disruptions. Structural improvements have brought about a reduction in Eskom load shedding, which is over 60% less than it was for the same period a year ago.

Political uncertainty ahead of South Africa's May 29 general election could drag on any further rand gains but for now there are more powerful forces at play.

Technically, USD/ZAR is knocking on the door of big support points. Daily and weekly Ichimoku cloud levels are close to market at 18.6638 and 18.5200, respectively. A close below 18.6638 could lead to a deeper dollar drop.

USD/ZAR daily Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/43gGNj2

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

