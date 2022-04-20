BUZZ-COMMENT-How do you solve a problem like yen weakness?

April 20 (Reuters) - Tension is rising in foreign exchange markets as the yen continues to depreciate, with focus on the likely response of Japan's government and Bank of Japan if USD/JPY vaults 130.

The options for Japanese authorities include an escalation of jawboning against yen weakness, the adoption of less dovish monetary policy guidance by the BoJ (which meets on April 27-28 next week), and yen-buying foreign exchange intervention.

On Wednesday, USD/JPY jumped to a new 20-year EBS high of 129.43 as the BoJ stepped into the market again to defend its 0.25% 10-year JGB yield target while the 10-year UST yield rose to threaten 3%.

The subsequent USD/JPY drop to a low just shy of 128.00 was attributed to some profit-taking on short yen positions. CFTC data published on Good Friday showed the net JPY short held by IMM speculators rose to 111,827 contracts in the week ended April 12, its highest since October 2018.

