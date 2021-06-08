BUZZ-COMMENT-How current FX conditions can still reap big rewards

June 8 (Reuters) - Low FX volatility and lack of conviction is taking its toll on FX ranges, but those betting on those ranges holding for longer can still reap rewards.

Range binary options are a short volatility trade that only risks an up-front premium. They bet on two levels, one on either side of the current FX rate, not being touched before expiry. When option market implied volatility is high, these options are cheaper, as there's more risk of the range parameters being broken, but they can still reward even though implied volatility is near pandemic lows.

Closing the range parameters and extending the time to expiry will cheapen the initial premium, and for each day that passes, the option will increase in value. Falling implied volatility would also increase its worth, but that's less likely from current levels. Choosing major support and resistance levels, and leaning on existing option barriers, would obviously be a benefit, too.

In late May, we flagged strong USD/CAD support/resistance levels and highlighted the huge potential return on a two-week 1.2000-1.2175 double-no-touch range binary option . That would have expired today, and turned a $30k bet in to a $1 million payout.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

