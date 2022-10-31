BUZZ-COMMENT-How currency traders are positioned is crucial

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Currency traders seem to be underestimating the extent to which the dollar may rise in reaction to tightening U.S. monetary policy and may have laid the foundations for a bigger dollar rally.

Traders have opted to bet against dollar long before U.S. interest are expected to peak and regardless of the likelihood that they will remain near that peak at the end of 2023.

The dollar index has risen 25% since Fed taper talk emerged last year and at this year's peak was up almost 29%.

A rush to sell since the index peaked leaves traders far less prepared for this month's Fed hike and the high probability that U.S. rates rise again in December and February.

The situation is extreme with more than 9 billion dollars bet against dollar versus EUR and dollar short positions established versus risky emerging currencies like the Russian rouble, Brazilian real and Mexican peso.

Even where traders are backing the dollar to strengthen, they remain tentative, with the net dollar long position versus JPY, GBP, CHF, AUD, NZD and CAD roughly 18 billion dollars.

At the beginning of the last U.S. tightening cycle in 2015-2018 bets on the dollar rising reached a record 51 billion dollars.

For more click on FXBUZ

CFTC positionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3zxzENA

$ index and bettinghttps://tmsnrt.rs/3FqOHfI

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.