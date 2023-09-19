News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Hot UK inflation data might not warm pound for long

September 19, 2023 — 05:35 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Sterling might elicit a boost if UK August inflation data comes in hotter than expected on Wednesday, but any such boost may prove fleeting unless the data spurs a hawkish shift in Bank of England interest rate expectations.

UK annualized CPI is expected to rise to 7.0%, from 6.8% in July, according to a Reuters poll. The data will be released at 0600 GMT - 29 hours before the BoE is expected to raise rates to 5.5%.

Markets currently see a 47% chance of the BoE upping rates to 5.75% by February 2024, after a recent dovish shift in expectations fuelled by Governor Andrew Bailey's early September signal that the BoE is "much nearer" to peak interest rates. 0#BOEWATCH

Goldman Sachs and Citi are among those forecasting that 5.5% will mark the peak of the BoE's tightening cycle.

GBP/USD fell to a 15-week low of 1.2371 on Monday, with GBP/EUR plumbing a five-week low of 1.1580 on Tuesday.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

