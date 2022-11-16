US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Hot UK CPI raises temperature for BoE and pound

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

November 16, 2022 — 04:10 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Sterling bulls hope the King's currency does not wilt after hotter than expected UK inflation data, which maintains pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates.

UK consumer prices rose by an annualised 11.1% in October, a 41-year high, against a forecast of 10.7%.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent and external MPC members Catherine Mann and Swati Dhingra will be questioned about inflation and interest rates by MPs on the UK Treasury Select Committee from 1415 GMT.

Money markets currently suggest there is an around 50% chance of the BoE raising rates by another 75 basis points next month, and an around 50% chance of 50 bps. 0#BOEWATCH

GBP/USD scaled a three-month peak of 1.2026 on Tuesday, after the dollar sank on softer than expected U.S. producer price growth.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

