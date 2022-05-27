BUZZ-COMMENT-Hot inflation data may help to keep euro warm

May 27 (Reuters) - The euro could benefit if the flash estimate of euro zone inflation for May is higher than expected, as this would raise the risk of the European Central Bank delivering an aggressive 50 basis point rate hike in July.

Euro zone inflation is forecast to tick up to 7.5% YY in May, from a record high 7.4% YY in April and March, according to a Reuters poll. The number will be revealed on Tuesday at 0900 GMT (May 31).

Dutch central bank chief Klaus Knot last week boosted the euro when he said a half-point ECB rate increase in July is possible if data suggests inflation is "broadening further or accumulating".

Earlier this week, the central bank governors of Austria and Latvia both said a 50-bps ECB hike in July should be an option.

EUR/USD scaled a one-month EBS peak of 1.0765 on Friday, two weeks after plumbing a five-year EBS low of 1.0349.

Related comment:

For more click on FXBUZ

EURUSDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3PLscos

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.