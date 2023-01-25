BUZZ-COMMENT-Hot inflation cements Aussie's path to 0.7500

US Markets

January 25, 2023

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Australian inflation shot to a 33-year high in the December quarter, adding to a growing list of catalysts that should support the Australian dollar in its steady rally towards 0.7500.

Wednesday's data showed that the consumer price index surged 1.9% last quarter, above forecasts for 1.6%, strengthening the case for the Reserve Bank of Australia to remain steadfastly hawkish.

Indeed, speculation of an RBA pause in February has evaporated and 0#RBAWATCH shows markets pricing in at least two more quarter-point rate hikes to 3.6% following a broad rise in inflationary pressures and December's alarming 8.4% year-on-year surge.

In contrast, a slowing U.S. economy and waning inflation expectations have led investors to factor in a less hawkishFederal Reserve stance and the possibility of U.S. rate cuts by end-2023. FEDWATCH

China's reopening, which has resulted in a price surge for Australia's key commodity exports such as iron ore and copper, and a thawing in bilateral trade relations will enable the Aussie to extend its more than 7% rally from December's low.

AUD/USD is working its way through resistance at 0.7091, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its April-October drop, and is poised for a weekly close above its 200-week moving average at 0.7073. If achieved, it will open a gradual rally to 0.7173, the 100-week MA and 0.7309, the 76.4% retracement, en route to 0.7500.

