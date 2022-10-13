US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Hot CPI, risk aversion send dollar toward 20-year highs

The dollar index spiked up nearer to September's 114.78 peak on Thursday after above-forecast CPI data [nL1N31C21B] and the 20bp increase in Fed hike pricing between now and end-2023 should keep the U.S. currency underpinned if it holds up through Friday's retail sales data.

After sterling's bond-market inspired troubles helped the dollar to September's peak, its recovery is now slowing the index's drive to new 20-year highs.

But the additional Fed hike pricing should bolster the dollar, especially since it has been accompanied by risk-off flows.

The yen has also rebounded from Thursday's lows on repatriation flows after USD/JPY marginally breached 1998's 147.64 EBS peak. A close above there could target resistance in the lower 149.00s.

Key for the dollar index is EUR/USD, its primary component, and whether it will break September's 20-year low at 0.9528.

If U.S. retail sales on Friday further favor added Fed rate hikes and dollar gains, or sterling's current respite proves short-lived, the dollar index could eventually rise toward its 121.02 peak from 2001 and nearby technical targets.

Conversely, weak retail sales could delay the dollar's breakout to new 20-year highs.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

