BUZZ-COMMENT-Hot CPI may tip BoE scales, but not in pound's favour

Aug 15 (Reuters) - - The probability of a second consecutive half-point rate hike from the Bank of England will increase if UK inflation data comes in hotter than expected this week, although the pound may fail to benefit.

Wednesday's data will show annualized UK CPI rose to a 40-year high of 9.8% in July, according to a Reuters poll, from 9.4% in June.

Another half-point hike on Sept. 15 from the BoE - which said this month that CPI was likely to exceed 13% in October - would help the UK's inflation battle.

But it would weigh on the UK economy, which may undermine sterling.

Thirty of 51 economists polled by Reuters between Aug. 9-12 said the BoE will raise rates by 50 basis points on Sept. 15. The other 21 forecast a 25 bps increase.

Friday's CFTC data showed the net GBP short position held by IMM speculators fell to its lowest level since mid-March in the week ended Aug. 9.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

