BUZZ-COMMENT-Horoscope may help dollar when it comes to Trump

Jan 3 (Reuters) - It might be as useful to look to the stars as anywhere when it comes to the likely impact on the dollar from this year's U.S. Presidential election, given the difficulty in predicting what Donald Trump will do if he is allowed to stand and wins.

Trump on Tuesday appealed a decision from Maine's top election official disqualifying him from the state's Republican primary ballot.

Opinion polls show Trump with a commanding lead in the Republican nominating contest, which begins in Iowa on Jan. 15.

If his attempt to win a second term under the Stars and Stripes is not derailed, Trump is expected to face presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Nov. 5.

The dollar got off to a flying start to 2024 on Tuesday, when the USD index racked up its best daily performance since March 2023 - less than a week after plumbing a five-month low.

