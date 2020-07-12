BUZZ-COMMENT-Hong Kong's dollar peg is perfectly safe in China's hands

July 13 (Reuters) - Speculators betting against the stability of the Hong Kong dollar's 36-year old peg to the U.S. dollar may have been given a false sense of hope last week, following a news report that U.S. President Trump's aides weighed proposals to undermine the peg .

However the HKD peg has been a cornerstone of Hong Kong's stability and success as a financial centre, and China would consider any action to threaten it a direct affront to its sovereignty.

As Beijing moves to tighten its grip over the territory via the imposition of a national security law , it won't hesitate to commit some of its vast $3.1 trillion foreign exchange reserves to augment the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's ample reserves to defend the peg, if needed .

Analysts believe that any U.S. moves to limit the ability of American and other foreign banks to sell USD to Chinese banks wouldin fact hurt the United States more than China. At an extreme, Beijing could also hit back by dumping U.S. Treasuries , which would destabilise the global financial system.

Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass has made a sizable bet against the HKD, according to Bloomberg. Those tempted to follow him might do well to remember that the HKD peg will cease to exist in its current form only when and if it suits China.

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

