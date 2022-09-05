BUZZ-COMMENT-'Honeymoon' sterling bounce would be an opportunity

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss may enjoy a 'honeymoon' period after taking over from Boris Johnson on Tuesday. If sterling bounces as a result, it would provide a selling opportunity for bears, as the problems facing the pound are too entrenched to fix quickly.

The cost-of-living crisis is worsening in the UK, amid strikes and increasing worker unrest, the cost of the Ukraine war and that surrounding asylum seekers .

A more aggressive Bank of England could spark a bounce in the pound. BoE policymaker Catherine Mann's hawkish comments favouring 'fast and forceful' rate rises were a start .

Truss won the leadership race promising tax cuts to Conservative Party voters, to grow the economy out of the current crisis . Thus the policy of 'levelling up' the UK, which helped Johnson win the 2019 election, will take a back seat.

She has also promised to 'unshackle' the City of London . Yet the European Union expects the UK to honour Brexit agreements under the new PM , suggesting little hope of compromise with the UK's largest customer.

Technically, the GBP/USD outlook is bearish as Bollinger bands, 5, 10 and 21 daily, weekly and monthly moving averages all point south. The bearish trending setup targets a test of the 1.1413 March 2020 base.

A bounce towards 1.1767, 38.2% of the August-September fall, would be an opportunity for bears seeking a move through 1.1413.

gbp Sep 6https://tmsnrt.rs/3RicIbO

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.