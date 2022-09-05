BUZZ-COMMENT-'Honeymoon' sterling bounce would be an opportunity

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss may enjoy a 'honeymoon' period after taking over from Boris Johnson on Tuesday [nL8N30C2OF]. If sterling bounces as a result, it would provide a selling opportunity for bears, as the problems facing the pound are too entrenched to fix quickly.

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss may enjoy a 'honeymoon' period after taking over from Boris Johnson on Tuesday. If sterling bounces as a result, it would provide a selling opportunity for bears, as the problems facing the pound are too entrenched to fix quickly.

The cost-of-living crisis is worsening in the UK, amid strikes and increasing worker unrest, the cost of the Ukraine war and that surrounding asylum seekers .

A more aggressive Bank of England could spark a bounce in the pound. BoE policymaker Catherine Mann's hawkish comments favouring 'fast and forceful' rate rises were a start .

Truss won the leadership race promising tax cuts to Conservative Party voters, to grow the economy out of the current crisis . Thus the policy of 'levelling up' the UK, which helped Johnson win the 2019 election, will take a back seat.

She has also promised to 'unshackle' the City of London . Yet the European Union expects the UK to honour Brexit agreements under the new PM , suggesting little hope of compromise with the UK's largest customer.

Technically, the GBP/USD outlook is bearish as Bollinger bands, 5, 10 and 21 daily, weekly and monthly moving averages all point south. The bearish trending setup targets a test of the 1.1413 March 2020 base.

A bounce towards 1.1767, 38.2% of the August-September fall, would be an opportunity for bears seeking a move through 1.1413.

gbp Sep 6https://tmsnrt.rs/3RicIbO

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters