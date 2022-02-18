BUZZ-COMMENT-Home sales add to dollar's fear factor fillip

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose on Friday on risk aversion tied to Ukraine , helped by an unexpected 6.7% surge in U.S. existing home sales favoring the faster Fed tightening that geopolitical concerns eroded somewhat over the last week.

The index found support this week by the 61.8% Fibo of the post-U.S. CPI surge from Feb. 11 to Monday's high, at 95.657.

That base was largely a product of EUR/USD, the majority index component, this week being beaten back by its now falling 10-day moving average as the risk-off pullback in Treasury yields slows in comparison to those in the euro zone, leaving 2-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads at their most negative since November 2020.

Though the markets have mostly grown inured to Fed hawks' calls for faster rate hikes and balance sheet trimming, almost every piece of U.S. data since the latest FOMC meeting is in accord with that view, including the blistering existing homes sales data .

The euro zone's proximity to events in Ukraine enhance the dollar's safe-haven status -- one with higher risk-free rates for now.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

