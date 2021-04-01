BUZZ-COMMENT-History suggests GBP/USD will do well this April

Apr 1 (Reuters) - GBP/USD's performance for each April since 2000 shows it has risen in 17 of the past 21 years, or 81% of the time, as flows at the beginning of the UK's financial year tend to be positive. While seasonality should not be considered in isolation, when combined with other factors it can be a useful tool.

The pound edged higher on Wednesday against the dollar and euro, the last trading day of March, as data revealed Britain's coronavirus-hammered economy grew more quickly than previously thought in the final three months of last year but still shrank by the most in more than three centuries in 2020 as a whole

From a technical standpoint a large lower shadow on last week's candlestick line reinforces the underlying bullish market on the medium-term chart. While GBP/USD continues to trade above the previous major 1.3677 Fibonacci resistance, a 76.4% retrace of the 1.4377 to 1.1413 (2018 to 2020) drop, there is a good chance spot closes up in April and heads nearer to the 1.4000 psychological level.

For more click on FXBUZ

April Seasonality Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2PIHn7s

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2Oav970

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.