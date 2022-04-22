BUZZ-COMMENT-History suggests dollar bulls look beyond the Fed

April 22 (Reuters) - While various factors point to bigger U.S. dollar gains, history suggest those bullish the greenback might not have everything there own way despite the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates.

The dollar could make even bigger gains in the days and weeks ahead, as the reducing speculative position provides room for FX traders to take the greenback higher .

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, is on course to close above the 99.737 Fibonacci level - a 76.4% retrace of the 102.99 to 89.206 (2020 to 2021) decline - for the third week in a row. That increases the scope for bigger gains to the 2020 102.99 peak.

However, dollar bulls should be mindful that the latest dollar rally might be reaching its peak as the Fed gears up to deploy more interest rate hikes, according to the currency's trading patterns in past tightening cycles.

