BUZZ-COMMENT-History points to EUR/USD having a poor January

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The euro has fallen against the U.S. dollar in 14 of te past 22 Januarys, meaning the chances of EUR/USD ending the month down is quite high.

Seasonality trends should not be considered in isolation, but combined with other factors they can become a useful tool. EUR/USD has to close below the 1.1369 EBS data open at the end of the month to register another negative January.

The Federal Reserve, now expected to raise interest rates in March and begin reducing its asset holdings soon afterward, should provide the dollar with an edge over the euro in the near-term. . Fourteen-month momentum remains negative, reinforcing the long-term bearish market structure.

The downward pressure on EUR/USD will likely see it test of the bottom of the 1.1186-1.1387 EBS range it has been stuck in since mid-November. A break under the 1.1186 November low, could lead to a bigger slump to the 1.1040 Fibonacci level, a 76.4% retrace of the 1.0636 t0 1.2349 (2020 to 2021) rise.

