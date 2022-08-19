BUZZ-COMMENT-High probability pound drops to a 37-year low at 1.0545

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The pound could soon drop to 1985's low at 1.0545, an eventuality that techs first flagged in the wake of the UK's vote to leave the European Union in 2016 and continue to signal.

When GBP/USD plummeted after the referendum, it immediately exceeded 1.3050, the limit for any correction of the prior 1.0545-2.1161 rise between 1985 and the peak reached in 2007 before the global financial crisis sent the pound tumbling.

The pound has never recovered from the downtrend that followed the crisis in 2008, and when that drop exceeded 1.3050, techs targeted a return to 1985's trough.

Over the course of the next six years, GBP/USD consolidated its 2008-2016 drop within 1.1413-1.4377, then plunged from 1.4250 after taper talk emerged last year to reach 1.1761 in July 2022.

Since then GBP/USD has consolidated within 1.18-22, with traders slashing bets on a drop. Without those bets there is far less to restrain the decline that techs and fundamentals support, so it could happen quickly.

These are ideal conditions to foster much bigger USD rise

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

