BUZZ-COMMENT-High inflation no help for falling dollar, eyeing support at 95.11

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The dollar index tumbled on Wednesday, breaking below its seven-week range base and key Fibo that exposed support at 95.11 as it derived no help from U.S. data showing unexpectedly strong core inflation and instead took its cues from a surprising fall in Treasury yields.

The dollar index break below the 38.2% Fibo of the October-November 93.277-96.938 advance at 95.539 puts the 50% Fibo at 95.108 in play. That's also the daily cloud base and current placement of the well-defined uptrend since June.

Whatever the explanation for the post-CPI drop in Treasury yields, be it positioning as IFR noted or otherwise, long dollar positions have grown weary of contrarian reactions to U.S. data and already spent 2021 factoring most of the Fed tightening to be expected this year, leaving less potential for gains .

The breakdown is potentially more momentous because it follows 30-day Bolli band spreads getting their tightest since 2014, suggesting major pent-up energy for a new trend. It also follows the dollar index reaching its inverted head-and-shoulders objective with November's peak.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3GnThZQ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3K80UWn

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

