BUZZ-COMMENT-High-beta AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY bid on central bank views

Feb 15 (Reuters) - High-beta AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY have been better bid recently on a shift in central bank expectations. More upside is possible with the Bank of Japan likely on dovish hold indefinitely while the Reserve Banks of Australia and New Zealand now appear set to remain hawkish for longer.

NZD surged on strong jobs data last week , and retreated somewhat on cooling inflation expectations this week . While the chances of an RBNZ hike have come off their post-jobs highs, the central bank does seem likely to remain hawkish for longer , .

NZD/JPY surged to 91.86 on Feb 9 before falling back to 90.84 on Feb 13. It has since climbed again with retail players and funds looking at a weak yen going forward, and alternatives to USD/JPY plays.

The Feb 9 high was the best for NZD/JPY since 92.39 in April 2015. The cross hit a 2015 high at 93.75 in January, following a 2014 high at 94.05 in December. All these levels and big figures in between could be targets should NZD demand continue.

AUD/JPY is also being favoured for fresh carry trades as an alternative to USD/JPY and the less liquid NZD/JPY. From a low of 95.35 on Feb 1, it rallied to 97.88 on Feb 13 and could break higher still if 98.00 is decisively pierced.

Again, central bank expectations are in play with the RBA sounding more hawkish recently and any rate cuts this year being pushed back . AUD/JPY saw a 2023 high of 98.60 on Nov 15, and may head towards testing this level.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.

