BUZZ-COMMENT-Here's how euro and cross options are pricing ECB risk

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Implied volatility gauges future volatility expectations and is a key parameter in FX option pricing, so overnight (next day) expiry implied volatility will show how much additional risk premium dealers are adding for the European Central Bank policy meeting.

Options thrive on volatility, regardless of direction when traded in conjunction with an opposing cash hedge. The constant neutralising of the options strike risk with the cash hedge can allow buyers to monetise the volatility, hopefully banking more than the options' initial premium.

EUR/USD overnight implied volatility is at 14.0 from 10.0 pre ECB - for a simple vanilla straddle that allows holders to buy or sell at their strike price at expiry, the break-even is 69 from 49 pips in either direction. EUR/JPY is 11.5 from 9.0 or 60 pips versus 47 pips. EUR/CHF is 8.0 from 7.5 (36 versus 33 pips), so little reaction expected there.

EUR/GBP overnight expiry implied volatility at 13.0 from 10.0 pre ECB - 49 versus 38 pips in either direction - also gets emergency EU-UK Brexit meeting due at 1230 GMT.

EUR/jpy overnight expiry implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2R9n1Sf

EUR/USD overnight implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3k67X4m

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

