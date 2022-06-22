US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Hefty Fed rate hikes now doing more damage than good for dollar

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The dollar index could be on a downward path to the 102.76/62 level as investors brace for more jumbo Fed rate hikes and the possibility that accelerated monetary tightening could hasten the arrival of lower inflation and possibly a recession.

June 22 (Reuters) - The dollar index could be on a downward path to the 102.76/62 level as investors brace for more jumbo Fed rate hikes and the possibility that accelerated monetary tightening could hasten the arrival of lower inflation and possibly a recession.

Since the June meeting, when the Fed hiked by 75bps -- its biggest increase since 1994 -- two-year Treasury-bund and 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads have fallen 10bp and 35bp.

That was partly due to demand for safe and higher-yielding Treasury debt, but the aggressive Fed hikes, to tame decades-high inflation, are also weakening the yield spread that had supported the dollar.

The dollar index is generating overbought signals and EUR/USD, its primary component, is proceeding toward completing a triple-bottom off June and May's 1.3059/49 lows, near 2017's 1.0340 trough, which was the lowest since 2003.

That trajectory could leave the index on course to fall to its recent uptrend line and 55-day moving average supports, now at 102.76/62.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3n6uoK2

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3tOK34z

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular