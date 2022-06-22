BUZZ-COMMENT-Hefty Fed rate hikes now doing more damage than good for dollar

June 22 (Reuters) - The dollar index could be on a downward path to the 102.76/62 level as investors brace for more jumbo Fed rate hikes and the possibility that accelerated monetary tightening could hasten the arrival of lower inflation and possibly a recession.

Since the June meeting, when the Fed hiked by 75bps -- its biggest increase since 1994 -- two-year Treasury-bund and 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads have fallen 10bp and 35bp.

That was partly due to demand for safe and higher-yielding Treasury debt, but the aggressive Fed hikes, to tame decades-high inflation, are also weakening the yield spread that had supported the dollar.

The dollar index is generating overbought signals and EUR/USD, its primary component, is proceeding toward completing a triple-bottom off June and May's 1.3059/49 lows, near 2017's 1.0340 trough, which was the lowest since 2003.

That trajectory could leave the index on course to fall to its recent uptrend line and 55-day moving average supports, now at 102.76/62.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3n6uoK2

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3tOK34z

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

