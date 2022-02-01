BUZZ-COMMENT-Hedge risk that EUR/USD ranges will drop

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Now may be the time to hedge the risk that EUR/USD ranges will drop from the 1.12-1.14 parameters that have contained the majority of trading since November, moving towards a range that is nearer 1.11-1.13.

A pattern of slowly descending ranges may continue with a subsequent slide into 1.10-1.12 but with euro zone and U.S. interest rates set to diverge markedly and traders persistently betting on a rally, a sharp rise in currently subdued volatility is far more likely to result from a drop, not the rise speculators anticipate.

The drop from 1.2135 since the Fed flagged tightening in June last year flushed out a big EUR/USD longs position but since the SNB resumed intervention in November, suppressing EUR/USD volatility, traders have ditched bets EUR/USD drops to once again bet on a rise.

Arguably none of the expected U.S./euro zone rate divergence is factored into EUR/USD and the consequence of that could be a rapid decline below 1.1000 when interest rates in the United States rise.

