BUZZ-COMMENT-Hedge GBP/USD with a lower long-term range in mind

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Traders should hedge GBP/USD with a lower long-term range in mind.

Since 2008 there have been a series of lower GBP/USD trading ranges, and the top of the next range was likely formed when the pair briefly traded above 1.3000 in July.

With a 20 cent range - roughly 1.20-1.40 holding for six years after the UK voted to leave the European Union in 2015, and 30 cent range - circa 1.40-1.70 - in place for the previous six years, a base for a new range could well develop around 1.1000, and certainly shouldn't be lower than parity.

Should parity ever trade it will probably herald a much deeper drop from which its may take the pound many years to recover.

The probability of a lower range was heightened by the degree of the pound's plunge which shattered the old one, and for a moment even raised the prospect of a parity test last year.

Instead, the pound rallied impressively reaching 1.3144 before the current set back toward 1.20. Although the rally has impressed it still fell far short of what was needed to return GBP/USD to its prior 1.20-40 bounds.

After ceding almost 40 percent of its gains, the drop for the pound has become stretched and there is good chance GBP/USD settles around 1.20 - the centre of its new range.

The limit for a deeper downside correction is 1.0992 which is a 76.4% of the 2022-23 rise from 1.0327 to 1.3144. A drop below that point should see parity threatened once again.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

