BUZZ-COMMENT-Healthy pause for sterling before the next leg higher

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Sterling's uptrend looks to be in a healthy consolidation phase, poised for further gains towards the 2021 high, unless a rout on Wall Street or a surge in U.S. Treasury yields causes the safe-haven dollar to jump.

The UK economy is rebounding solidly as Wednesday's GDP data illustrated . The fast vaccine rollout has helped England's coronavirus infections halve since March . Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey appears to be in the same camp as the U.S. Federal Reserve chair, in not expecting current inflation pressures to persist .

The UK fundamentals look good, though there are Brexit-related issues on Northern Ireland , fishing and financial services .

Positioning is always key for sterling, and Morgan Stanley's FX Positioning Tracker showed sterling positioning as only modestly long on May 10, so it's not a significant driver at present.

Charts show 5, 10 and 21 daily and weekly moving averages, plus 21-day Bollinger bands heading north, which is a strong trending setup, after cable traded above the upper 21-day Bollinger band, a good indicator of an overbought market, earlier in the week.

The current move targets a test of the 1.4240 2021 high. A close below the rising 1.3949 21 DMA would undermine the topside bias.

