BUZZ-COMMENT-Hawkish RBNZ hike to underpin NZD in short term

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its official cash rate by 25 basis points to 1.00%, as expected . However the central bank's decidedly hawkish tone and other aspects of the decision caught markets by surprise .

The meeting minutes showed some committee members saw the option of opting for a 50-basis-point hike as "finely balanced" . The RBNZ also surprised with a far more aggressive forecast path for future rate hikes .

They lifted the OCR forecast for March 2023 to 2.57% from 2.30% and their end-2024 forecast to 3.35% from 2.60% in November. These forecasts led some analysts to pencil in the possibility of a 50-basis-point hike at future meetings, which was later reinforced by RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr, who said such a move cannot be ruled out .

Another hawkish surprise was the decision to start quantitative tightening by reducing bond holdings under their Large Scale Asset Purchase programme, including selling NZ$5 billion government bonds per year from July .

The NZD/USD traded as high as 0.6777 from 0.6735 prior to the decision. The move higher targets the 100-day moving average at 0.6858. A break back below the 55 DMA at 0.6734 would throw doubt on the bullish NZD/USD outlook.

For more click on FXBUZ

nzdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3h9Qmc4

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.