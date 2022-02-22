BUZZ-COMMENT-Hawkish RBNZ hike to underpin NZD in short term

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its official cash rate by 25 basis points to 1.00%, as expected [nAZN026Z47]. However the central bank's decidedly hawkish tone and other aspects of the decision caught markets by surprise [nL1N2UY02I].

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its official cash rate by 25 basis points to 1.00%, as expected . However the central bank's decidedly hawkish tone and other aspects of the decision caught markets by surprise .

The meeting minutes showed some committee members saw the option of opting for a 50-basis-point hike as "finely balanced" . The RBNZ also surprised with a far more aggressive forecast path for future rate hikes .

They lifted the OCR forecast for March 2023 to 2.57% from 2.30% and their end-2024 forecast to 3.35% from 2.60% in November. These forecasts led some analysts to pencil in the possibility of a 50-basis-point hike at future meetings, which was later reinforced by RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr, who said such a move cannot be ruled out .

Another hawkish surprise was the decision to start quantitative tightening by reducing bond holdings under their Large Scale Asset Purchase programme, including selling NZ$5 billion government bonds per year from July .

The NZD/USD traded as high as 0.6777 from 0.6735 prior to the decision. The move higher targets the 100-day moving average at 0.6858. A break back below the 55 DMA at 0.6734 would throw doubt on the bullish NZD/USD outlook.

For more click on FXBUZ

nzdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3h9Qmc4

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters