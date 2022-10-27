BUZZ-COMMENT-Hawkish RBA surprise could muddy waters for Fed, USD

Oct 27 (Reuters) - If the Reserve Bank of Australia raises rates by more than expected on Tuesday, it might cast some doubt on the USD-negative belief that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rates hikes from December.

The consensus forecast is that the RBA will hike by 25 basis points on Nov. 1 -- although Westpac expects a 50 bps increase following Wednesday's hot Australian inflation data.

The RBA slowed its pace earlier this month, when it raised rates by a smaller than expected 25 bps after four consecutive 50 bps increases. The Bank of Canada also slowed its rate rise pace when it hiked by a smaller than expected amount on Wednesday.

If the RBA moves back up the hike gears ahead of the Fed decision on Nov. 2, it might prompt USD-positive debate about whether the Fed should avoid shifting down the gears from Dec. 14, assuming it delivers a fourth consecutive 75 bps hike next week.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

