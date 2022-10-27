US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Hawkish RBA surprise could muddy waters for Fed, USD

If the Reserve Bank of Australia raises rates by more than expected on Tuesday, it might cast some doubt on the USD-negative belief that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rates hikes from December.

The consensus forecast is that the RBA will hike by 25 basis points on Nov. 1 -- although Westpac expects a 50 bps increase following Wednesday's hot Australian inflation data.

The RBA slowed its pace earlier this month, when it raised rates by a smaller than expected 25 bps after four consecutive 50 bps increases. The Bank of Canada also slowed its rate rise pace when it hiked by a smaller than expected amount on Wednesday.

If the RBA moves back up the hike gears ahead of the Fed decision on Nov. 2, it might prompt USD-positive debate about whether the Fed should avoid shifting down the gears from Dec. 14, assuming it delivers a fourth consecutive 75 bps hike next week.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

