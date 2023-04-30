BUZZ-COMMENT-Hawkish RBA pause expected after inflation moderates

May 1 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold rates at 3.60% on Tuesday according to market pricing and the latest Reuters poll, following softer-than-expected Q1 CPI data last week.

The market is pricing in a near 90% chance the RBA will pause and 26 of 34 economists polled also believe the RBA will remain on hold, while the remaining eight expect a 25 basis-point hike to 3.85%.

The April meeting minutes revealed the RBA strongly considered a 25 bps hike, but finally decided to pause to assess more data. The RBA has less of a case for hiking this week following the inflation data, but will likely retain a hawkish bias.

The RBA statement should provide clues about the latest growth and inflation projections that will be revealed in the quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy this Friday.

The foreign exchange market has been pricing in an RBA pause and a 3.60% rate peak, contributing to the Australian dollar's over 1% drop against the euro and around 2% against the NZD and GBP last week. The risk is for the RBA to surprise with a hike or a clear indication they may hike again if they do pause.

A hawkish surprise would probablysee the AUD/USD reversing higher towards the 21-day moving average at 0.6688. If the RBA pauses and indicates a neutral bias, the AUD/USD will likely make a fresh 2023 low below the March 10 low at 0.6564.

