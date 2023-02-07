BUZZ-COMMENT-Hawkish RBA expectations put focus on Friday's SOMP

February 07, 2023 — 08:34 pm EST

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia expectations following Tuesday's policy decision are underpinning the AUD, as the central bank tries to engineer a soft landing. The quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy (SOMP) on Friday is the next major event risk.

The RBA hiked rates by 25 basis points to 3.35%, as expected, and restated its determination to get inflation under control. More surprisingly, it forecast inflation would only drop back to the top of its 2-3% target range by mid-2025.

Having been bid into the decision on expectations of a hawkish stance, AUD/USD extended its rise from 0.6915 to 0.6952,and later closed up 1.1% as the U.S. dollar eased.

The pair remains firm early Wednesday while pricing on 0#RBAWATCHis more hawkish; rates are now expected to peak at 4% in October 2023, up from 3.81% just after Tuesday's decision,and a 50 bps hike is 45% priced for March.

Markets will respond to changes to the economic projections and the tone of Friday's RBA SOMP. Tuesday's policy statement indicated GDP growth is expected to slow to 1-1/2% over 2023 and 2024 with CPI inflation moderating to 3% and unemployment at 4-1/2 per cent by mid-2025.

Technically the uptrend stalled at 0.7158 on Feb 2, AUD slipped below 0.6900 and then bounced Tuesday, leaving conflicting 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages with contracting Bollinger bands, which suggests further choppy consolidation.

