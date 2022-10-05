BUZZ-COMMENT-Hawkish Fed suggests a USD/JPY 145.00 break is close

Oct 6 (Reuters) - A USD/JPY move above the psychological 145.00 area that is based on broad U.S. dollar strength tied to a hawkish Federal Reserve should not trigger Japanese intervention.

Tokyo spent a record near $20 billion in intervention to support the yen on Sept 22. Subsequent official comments stressed that extreme yen weakness will be the trigger for any further intervention.

USD/JPY has been hovering below 145.00 since the Bank of Japan action, which has coincided with a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields in the last week, as markets began to believe that the Federal Reserve may be less aggressive in upcoming rate hikes.

This view was dispelled Wednesday as both the Fed's Mary Daly and Raphael Bostic reiterated the central bank's hawkish stance, causing Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar to jump. CME FedWatchprices a 67.8% chance of a 75 basis-point hike on Nov 2, from 56.8% a week earlier.

A 75 bps hike to 3.75%-4.00% would likely take the USD and Treasury yields higher. In this context, 145.00 for USD/JPY may have little significance for the BOJ.

Technically, apart from two short-lived breaches, 145.00 has capped USD/JPY since Sept 7. Tenkan and Kijun lines have just began to climb - a positive signal. The Kijun line was a base around 140.31 post-intervention, and is currently 142.45. The USD/JPY bias is higher while it holds on the close.

