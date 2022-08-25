BUZZ-COMMENT-Hawkish Fed carries more weight for EUR/USD than ECB as Powell looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded steady on Thursday after surrendering gains to a three-session high as the market -- bracing for Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech in one day's time -- showed greater deference to aggressive U.S. rate rhetoric than hawkish accounts of the latest ECB meeting.

At their July meeting, ECB officials saw medium-term inflation risks rising and worried that longer-term inflation expectations could become unanchored, while a very large number of policymakers supported the bank's 50bp rate hike .

The commentary appeared to increase the chances of another aggressive move in September but was outweighed by remarks from Kansas City Fed President Esther George, who said the U.S. central bank will not flinch from tighter policy in an effort to combat inflation .

Interest rate markets reacted by increasing the dollar's yield advantage, with German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads DE2US2=RR hitting their widest since Aug. 17.

A surprisingly hawkish speech from Powell on Friday would probably widen that spread, boosting the dollar.

Technicals also highlighted downside risks, with a daily gravestone doji forming and RSIs implying downside momentum, leaving EUR/USD risks tilted to the downside.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

