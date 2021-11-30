BUZZ-COMMENT-Hawkish Fed and COVID uncertainty a perfect storm for AUD

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Diverging central bank expectations and a clouded global growth outlook are potent drivers for the AUD/USD and both are lining up to create the conditions for a precipitous fall.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell surprised the markets on Tuesday by retiring his transitory-inflation narrative and signalling a shortened timetable for the tapering of Fed asset purchases and eventual rate lift-off .

This stands in contrast with the Reserve Bank of Australia's view that inflation risks remain contained and the cash rate may stay at 0.10% until 2024 .

Powell's hawkish stance was especially surprising on the same day as a jump in uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The suggestion from Moderna's CEO that existing vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the variant and that new ones could be months away, has extended the "uncertainty" timeline for the latest phase of the coronavirus pandemic .

Predicting the path for global growth over the next 12 months before attaining a better understanding of the impact of the new variant will be difficult, keeping markets volatile.

The Australian dollar is vulnerable in times of global growth uncertainty and high volatility, as Tuesday's price action reflected, with AUD/USD trading in a 1.5% range from top to bottom.

The pair came close to testing major Fibonacci support at 0.7053, the 38.2 retracement of the 2020-2021 move. A break below 0.7050 initially targets the November 2020 pullback low at 0.6990.

