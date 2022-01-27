BUZZ-COMMENT-Hawkish Fed a double-win for dollar vs yen, 5-year highs in play

Jan 27 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rallied on Thursday as day-after reaction to the hawkish Fed news conference in the previous session presented it with a double win, with short-term Treasury-JGB yield spreads surging and falling long-term yields allowing stocks to recover, which could bring this month's 5-year highs back into play.

Wednesday and Thursday's rapid advance from 113.78 has prices approaching the 76.4% Fibo of January's risk-off slide from the 5-year peak at 116.355 to twin 113.47 lows, at 115.67.

That's the last technical hurdle before January's 5-year peak, itself a potential gateway to the crucial December 2016 peak at 118.66 that is near the 161.8% Fibo off of the April-July 2021 rise, at 118.42.

Because the BOJ has shown no desire to end its Yield Curve Control policy that keeps its policy rate at -0.1% and limits 10-year JGB yields to a -0.2% to +0.2% range, the pricing in of nearly five 25bp Fed rate hikes this year makes USD/JPY longs an attractive carry trade.

Pricing in of rapid-fire Fed rate hikes also bodes well for a recovery in deeply negative real Treasury-JGB yield spreads, assuming U.S. inflation falls from its recent 39-1/2-year high toward the Fed's 2% target.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3H7UWmF

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3IJLHJC

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.