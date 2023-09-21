News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Hawkish BOJ hold possible but unchanged guidance likelier

September 21, 2023 — 09:17 pm EDT

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's policy announcement Friday and Governor Kazuo Ueda's press conference at 0630 GMT will be closely watched for clues on future policy. The consensus is for no change in its current stance but, like the U.S. Federal Reserve, there is always the possibility of more hawkish guidance however small.

While it seems premature for the BOJ to make any policy changes now with economic data for the summer months on the weak side and inflation coming off , the market has been on tenterhooks since the daily Yomiuri newspaper ran an interview with Ueda that suggested he may be preparing for a policy shift , .

Both FX and domestic money markets were affected with USD/JPY capped ahead of 148.00 until the Fed's hawkish pause Wednesday . The yield on two and 10-year Japanese government bonds climbed to as high as 0.055% and 0.725%, the highest since January 2023 and January 2014, respectively.

USD/JPY has seen a bump up to 148.46 on higher U.S. yields post-Fed. JGB yields have risen a bit too alongside Treasury yields, with 10-year bonds hitting 0.745%, the highest since September 2013.

Should forward guidance remain unchanged, USD/JPY could very well test higher, perhaps having a go at 150.00 and even the 151.94 high in October 2022 when Japan's Ministry of Finance ordered the BOJ to intervene and push the yen back up.

Even if Ueda changes tack and turns a bit more hawkish, the USD/JPY downside will remain limited with the BOJ still the most dovish of the major economy central banks and JGB yields still facing BOJ caps.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

