BUZZ-COMMENT-Haven yen longs dumped vs dollar, other majors, as carry trumps fear

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Rallying USD/JPY could be in for a run at 2022's 139.38 peak if Wednesday's U.S. retail sales come in on target and Fed minutes back up recent hawkish talk.

Recent yen selling has come as market focus shifts to carry trades from risk aversion, a move supported by the BOJ abstinence from raising rates.

USD/JPY sprinted nearly 1% higher before backing off ahead of resistance from the 21-day moving average and the 50% Fibo of the July-August drop at 134.84/89 on EBS. Bigger hurdles are daily cloud top and August's high at 135.50/585.

A daily range above there, perhaps after Wednesday's U.S. retail sales and July Fed meeting minutes, would reinforce the view that the selloff to August lows near crucial supports was all the correction this market needed to resume the uptrend driven by bullish Fed-BOJ policy divergence.

With 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads at 3.24%, USD/JPY remains an attractive carry trade, if less so than at June's peak spreads. But the market now prices in 132bp of further rate hikes by March, and roughly 50bp less rate cuts thereafter than at the beginning of August.

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3K1tZmL

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

