BUZZ-COMMENT-Haven yen hit by risk-on Moderna news, AUD favored vs USD longs

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Today's very promising report from Moderna regarding its COVID-19 vaccine has prompted a spike in risk acceptance that has weakened the haven yen, and rallied high-beta currencies, making AUD/JPY a better buy than USD/JPY or EUR/JPY.

USD/JPY's reaction to the Moderna news nearly got it up to Friday's 105.15 EBS high before backing off, while AUD/JPY remains near its highs, up nearly a percent. Friday's lows found a firm base from converged 55- and 100-day moving average lines and the daily cloud base.

The cross has yet to overtake Thursday's 76.81 high, or last week's 77.08 peak, but those hurdles are within reach. Beyond the vaccine news, aussie's prospects are brightened by a subdued pandemic in Asia, solid Chinese industrial production news , and the just agreed RCEP trade deal that could improve strained Chinese-Australian relations.

AUD/JPY needs a close above 77.19, the 76.4% Fibo of what now looks like its August to October ABC correction low, to put in play August's 78.45 peak. That peak was just shy of the 61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2020 downtrend at 78.69. Above there the next major target is 2019's 80.71 high.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

