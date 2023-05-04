BUZZ-COMMENT-Haven yen has dollar under duress, at risk of new bank crisis lows

May 4 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has seen a striking reversal of fortune over the last week from its surge on last Friday's dovish BoJ meeting to this week's plunge due to greater U.S. rate cut pricing after the Fed meeting and resumption of the U.S. banking crisis, which could put April and May lows in play again.

Thursday's slide broke daily kijun and 21-day moving average props at 135.21/14 as 2-year Treasury yields tumble 16bp, now nearing March and April lows. That slump is driven largely by 85bp of Fed rate cuts now been priced in by year-end.

Downside risk for USD/JPY is a retesting its April and March lows at 130.64/29.645 on EBS.

U.S. regional bank stocks are tumbling, with S&P's index almost at the March 2020 pandemic panic low of 58.92 from 2022's 176.84 peak.

The Fed statement and Chair Jerome Powell's comments on Wednesday showed greater awareness of the risks stemming from regional banks and tightening credit.

The last nearby USD/JPY support is from the April 26 swing low at 133.005 by the twisting daily cloud and 61.8% of the March-May rally that was roundly rejected by March's pre-bank crisis peak.

