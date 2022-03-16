BUZZ-COMMENT-Haven EUR/USD shorts take profits on talk of Russia-Ukraine compromise

March 16 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose for a third straight day amid widespread unwinding of haven dollar long trades that became heavily overbought in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with ongoing hopes for a deal to end that war trimming bets against European assets and the euro.

The rebound from March's 1.0806 trend low on EBS is helping to correct deeply oversold RSIs across time frames, but prices remain well below last week's post-ECB meeting rebound high at 1.11215 by January's lows, in part because 5-year bund-Treasury yields remain near this year's lows and Fed rate hike pricing for 2022 continues to vastly outpace the ECB's at 177bp versus 43bp currently.

Wednesday's Fed economic and Fed funds predictions and Chair Jerome Powell's presser will be watched for indications of whether a 50bp rate hike mostly priced in is likely.

EUR/USD needs to clear last week's high and the 50% Fibo of the February-March dive at 1.11505 to signal a broader recovery toward the downtrend-defining weekly kijun, last at 1.1281 by Feb. 14's 1.1280 swing low.

Risk-on flows supporting EUR/USD and weighing broadly on the dollar also got a boost from China's vows to roll out market-friendly policies .

