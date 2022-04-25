BUZZ-COMMENT-Haven dollar's Fed-led and risk-off rally eyes pandemic and post-GFC peaks

April 25 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose to its highest since March 2020's initial pandemic peak at 102.99 with surging global risk aversion favoring the haven dollar versus the euro, sterling and most other currencies, which could putting the 2017 post-global financial crisis peak at 103.82 in play -- and more -- if market fears mount.

Monday's index rise was led by EUR/USD and GBP/USD losses, while USD/JPY's drop on risk-off repatriations flows into the haven yen offset some dollar gains.

EUR/USD's fall comes despite an Ifo report indicating Germany's better-than-expected ability to handle the shock of the war in Ukraine and increasing willingness of ECB policymakers to quickly end bond buys and begin rate hikes .

But it's the fast Fed tightening and belated ECB normalization plans that drove yields high enough to raise fears of weaker global growth, riskier assets and demand for relatively high-yielding and safer Treasuries and the dollar.

Global unease is exacerbated by plunges in Chinese stocks and the yuan as COVID lockdowns add to property market and regulatory challenges.

Monday's 101.75 index high is by the 61.8% Fibo of the 2001-08 plunge at 101.80, that 2020 and 2017 peaks briefly breached, with the next hurdles not until 108.55 and 109.14.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

