BUZZ-COMMENT-Haven dollar firms vs yen amid risk aversion and before key U.S. data

USD/JPY rose on Tuesday, posting gains of 0.25% as the dollar prevailed over the yen in a battle of safe havens, but it still had some work to do before putting put large 110 options expiries and this year's peak of 110.97 in play.

For that, USD/JPY must first close above the 61.8% Fibo of the 110.97-7.48 drop at 109.64. Otherwise, USD/JPY will consolidate its recovery from April's retreat above support by Monday's 108.90 low ahead of key U.S. data Wednesday and Friday.

USD/JPY traded Monday's 108.90-109.695 range on EBS, reinforced by the 38.2% Fibo of the 107.48-9.685 recovery, the 21-day moving average and Wednesday's daily cloud top at 108.83-88.

The dollar benefited from stock losses over concerns related to supply-chain and inflation issues and expected tax hikes. Of particular concerns is the microchip shortage forcing some assembly lines to be halted and the fragility of international just-in-time supply chain management.

Monday's U.S. ISM manufacturing data heightened the concern about bottlenecks and prices pressures , creating more interest in Wednesday's ISM non-manufacturing report and the ADP private payrolls prelude to Friday employment data.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

