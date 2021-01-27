BUZZ-COMMENT-Haven bid, Fed have dollar by January high, 55-day moving average
Jan 27
Fresh S&Ps lows after Fed's Powell presser helps haven dollar
USD index pierced the pivotal 55-DMA at 90.817, but not 90.956 Jan high
Powell noted highly uncertain economic outlook amid ongoing pandemic
Mild risk-off haven dollar-bid response tempered by Fed easing bias
Close above the 55-DMA and Jan's high needed to increase bullish momentum
Daily and weekly RSIs are rising after making oversold bases
And specs are most net short vs G-10 since 2011, fading Jan's rebound
Need reversal above 100-DMA, weekly kijun @91.97-98 to force short covering
Support ahead of 90 and below flat-lined 10-DMA, last at 90.16
Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst.
