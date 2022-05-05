BUZZ-COMMENT-Has yuan bearishness reached its peak?

May 6 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan's meltdown amid accelerated de-risking may soon lure some contrarian traders as bearish-yuan sentiment hits a record . But with only one solid pillar to lean on, short-term yuan dip-buyers could be placing a dangerous bet.

Both USD/CNH and USD/CNY surged to their highest since November 2020 early Friday. Theonshore CNY has now weakened as much as 4.9% against the USD since April 19 - its last comparable fall was in June 2018 when it tumbled 4.8% over the same time-frame.

Unlike the 2015 devaluation, this bout of depreciation appears to be driven by markets rather than Chinese policymakers. Investment bank Natixis and Eurizon SLJ Research both note that foreign investors fearing a prolonged Chinese economic slowdown are driving the yuan down, while pivoting to other positive-yielding assets since the U.S.-China bond yield gap has turned negative.

But Eurizon points out that foreign private investor holdings account for only 7% of equities and less than 3% of China's bonds. Once the culling is done, China's massive capital account surplus will again attract longer-term yuan investors.

As Natixis concurs, China's financial market is too big to ignore, and investors are still largely under-exposed. To some, buying the CNY near its 200-week moving average at 6.7316 might look like a bargain, not a bet.

