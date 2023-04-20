BUZZ-COMMENT-Hard to ignore 40-billion euros of EUR/USD options

April 20 (Reuters) - DTCC traded FX options data shows a massive 40 billion euros of EUR/USD option strikes between 1.0900 and 1.1100 expiring over the remainder of April and they're likely having a huge impact on EUR/USD.

Options are typically a volatility play so run in conjunction with a cash hedge with an opposing view in order to neutralise actual exposure to the currency pair. So the more options in a particular zone should equate to more of the cash-related hedging flows. These flows will help to contain a currency pair in a zone where there is an abundance of soon-to-expire option strikes - and 40 billion euros is huge.

Actual EUR/USD volatility has been suppressed for some time and that's prompted more option sales to add to the already huge number of strikes in the vicinity. It doesn't help either that EUR/USD seems to want to head higher, but huge barrier options from 1.1100 are standing it its way and they are also growing in size.

EUR/USD needs a catalyst to break the current range and until it can find one, it might prove tough to break this 1.0900-1.1100 range before month-end.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD option strikes expiring through end of Aprilhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3orCwZx

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.