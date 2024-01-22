BUZZ-COMMENT-Haley shock in New Hampshire might upset USD longs

Jan 22 (Reuters) - If Nikki Haley springs an upset victory against Donald Trump in Tuesday's New Hampshire Republican primary - or at least comes very close to doing so, it might lift risk appetite, to the detriment of the safe-haven dollar.

The New Hampshire vote is now a one-on-one battle between Haley and Trump, after Ron DeSantis ended his presidential campaign on Sunday. DeSantis has endorsed Trump.

Trump holds a double-digit lead in most statewide public polls in New Hampshire, so a shock win for Haley would be a massive boost to her chances of beating Trump to the Republican presidential nomination.

Speculators reduced their bearish USD bets in the week ended Jan. 16 - a period which encompassed Trump's resounding win in the first Republican primary in Iowa.

If Trump is not on the ballot paper for Nov. 5, it will deflate most of the air from the U.S. presidential election risk balloon.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

USD https://tmsnrt.rs/3u1mzfJ

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.